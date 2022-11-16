Delhi Murder: Brutal Abuse... BUT why couldn't Shraddha Walker leave Aftab Amin Poonawalla? Another friend reveals THIS

Police are interrogating Shraddha Walker's friends in the investigation of a murder in Delhi. One after another, sensational information is emerging. Shraddha and Aftab Amin Poonawalla lived in a live-in relationship in a flat in Delhi. Shraddha's friend Rajat Shukla alleged that she was regularly physically abused there. Another friend of Shraddha asked the police why Shraddha could not leave Aftab despite being beaten. Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar was summoned by the Delhi Police for questioning. He said Shraddha's life became hell while she was with Aftab. She wanted to move out of that flat in Delhi, but could not do it at all.

Why couldn't Shradha get out of 'hell' life? Laxman said that she was very emotional about Aftab. She was so closely involved in this relationship that she could not get out even if she wanted to. Laxman also told the police that Shraddha contacted him once through WhatsApp. Shraddha asked Lakshman for help. Aftab also had a friendship with Laxman. He was a friend of both. Laxman told the police, "Once Shraddha contacted me on WhatsApp. She was at home in Chhatarpur. Told me, if she stays in the flat that night, Aftab will kill her."

Also Read: SHOCKING: Aftab Amin used to have SEX with other girls in the same house, keeping Shraddha's severed HEAD in fridge!

Rajat, another friend of Shraddha, told the police that they had been in a relationship since 2018. He lived well at first. But later, Aftab started beating Shraddha. Shraddha's friends also thought of filing a complaint with the police in this regard. But they couldn't tell the police because of their feelings and respect for Aftab.

Also Read: Delhi Murder: Aftab Amin Poonawalla CUT Shraddha Walker's body parts with THIS weapon, HOWEVER...

Aftab was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly murdering his live-in partner. He also confessed to the murder. He himself told the police that after killing Shraddha, he cut her body into pieces. A total of 35 pieces were cut into Shraddha's body. After that, he kept the body parts in the fridge. Every night he took one piece and scattered it in the nearby forest. There has been an uproar since this incident came to light.