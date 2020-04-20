Delhi-NCR likely to receive rain, hailstorm; temperature dips

New Delhi: The Delhi - NCR region is likely to receive rainfall accompanied by hailstorm on Monday (April 20, 2020) due to the Western disturbance said weather forecast. Due to rain and strong wind in the region for the last few days, the temperature in the Delhi-NCR region dipped continuously.

The maximum temperature recorded on April 20 was at 35.2-degree celsius which stood at 40.2-degree Celsius on April 15.

Before rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, the temperature in the national capital breached the 40 degree-mark and April 15 recorded the highest temperature in the national capital and some parts of the Delhi experienced heatwave condition too.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Monday is likely to go up to 35 degrees celsius. The weather department also said that the weather in Delhi-NCR will remain the same for the entire week which will lead to lowering the heat in the region. However, the temperature may rise again after April 26, said the forecast.

IMD on April 17 has said that Delhi and neighboring states like Haryana and Chandigarh will receive 'rainfall at isolated places' till April 21. Meanwhile, the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region improved due to less pollution as India continuous to follow lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.