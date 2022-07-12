New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas, bringing respite from heat and humidity on Tuesday morning. RWFC New Delhi in its latest forecast has predicted thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR today. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Narwana, Barwala, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha (U.P.) Mahawa (Raj.) during next 2 hours,” said RWFC New Delhi in a tweet.

Earlier, the weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the capital also witnessed rainfall on Monday that brought down the temperature of the city by almost 4 degrees Celsius.