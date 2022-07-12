NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour brings relief from soaring temperature - Check latest forecast

Delhi rains: The weather department said that the following areas will receive rains today: North, North-East, North-West, West, East Delhi and NCR regions like Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour brings relief from soaring temperature - Check latest forecast

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas, bringing respite from heat and humidity on Tuesday morning. RWFC New Delhi in its latest forecast has predicted thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR today. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Narwana, Barwala, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha (U.P.) Mahawa (Raj.) during next 2 hours,” said RWFC New Delhi in a tweet. 

Earlier, the weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the capital also witnessed rainfall on Monday that brought down the temperature of the city by almost 4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather UpdateDelhi WeatherHeatwave in DelhiDelhi rainsRainfall in DelhiRainfall update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir