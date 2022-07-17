NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi-NCR Rains: Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana receive rainfall - Check latest forecast

Rain lashed parts of a national capital on Sunday bringing respite from severe heat and rising temperatures. Parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receieve rainfall today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday (July 17, 2022) bringing respite from severe heat and rising temperatures. Regional Weather Forecast And Warnings, New Delhi today issued an alert for light to moderate-intensity rainfall with thunder and lightning for parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital will hover around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, today.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Deeg, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” RWFC, New Delhi said in a tweet. 

IMD further predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

"Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning also likely over the region on July 19 and 20," IMD said.

Earlier, on Saturday, rains lashed Delhi bringing respite from the oppressive humidity and heat but led to traffic congestion and waterlogging at many places. The city had been reeling under muggy weather conditions for the last several days and Saturday rains provided the much-needed relief to people who were seen enjoying the showers.

Areas that witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion yesterday include Khanpur, Hauzrani, Malviya Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, near AIIMS flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Vikas Marg, ITO, Sikandara Road, Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat-Zakhira road, Ring Road near Majnu Ka Tila among others.

