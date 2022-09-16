Delhi-NCR Rains: Rainy morning in national capital, overnight rainfall brings relief from humid weather - Check IMD’s forecast here

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant rainy morning on Friday (September 16, 2022) with the national capital recording this month's lowest minimum temperature at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is going to see generally cloudy skies and light rain during the day. Several parts of the city received overnight rains and more are predicted during the day.

Weather forecasters said the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood was likely to bring rain over Delhi and surrounding areas in the next few days. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent in the city.

"Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday," an IMD official said.

Delhi rains to continue for few more days

According to Skymetweather, the weather conditions remain favourable over Delhi and NCR region for more rainfall during the next two days.

“This is due to the Circulation of the Low Pressure Area, which is hanging around close by. Along with this the trough extending from this system is also in close proximity of Delhi region, in the peripheral areas,” the skymetweather said.

Waterlogging in Delhi

Rain brought down the maximum temperature on Thursday to the month’s lowest so far resulting in much needed relief to the people from sultry heat. Rains yesterdat also led to waterlogging in some parts of the city which led to commuters’ woes.

Areas that witnessed rain on Thursday include ITO, Laxmi Nagar, Mehrauli, Badarpur, Jahangirpuri, Model Town, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Tughlakabad and Bawana, among others.

Due to rains and waterlogging, traffic snarls were reported on several key stretches including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Vikas Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, Rohtak Road among others.