Delhi-NCR weather update: Continuous light rain gives city its 1st 'good' air day of year, coolest September day in last 10 years

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed that a sustained spell of light rain in the capital yielded the first "good" air quality day of the year on Friday (September 16, 2022). The 24-hour average air quality index in the city stood at 47 at 4 pm. It was 57 on Thursday.

Delhi recorded its coolest day of September in the last 10 years on Friday. The national capital also witnessed the month's lowest minimum temperature as it was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the IMD. The city’s maximum temperature settled eight degrees below the normal at 25.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains coupled with winds brought the mercury down in the national capital, resulting in much needed relief to the people from sultry heat.

"Today's maximum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius which is the lowest maximum temperature in September in last 10 years. There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Saturday are likely to hover around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

The weather office has predicted more rains on Saturday. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 98 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rainfall on Friday led to traffic snarls in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg and Ring Road. Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Maharani Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Mayur Vihar, Aya Nagar, INA, Gautam Nagar and Kirari, among other areas in Delhi-NCR, received rain on Friday.

IMD had predicted light rain and a generally cloudy sky in the city and adjoining areas during the day. "Due to a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand and north Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17. Light rain is also likely in Delhi and neighbouring areas under its influence," the official said.

Weather forecasters said the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood was likely to bring rain over Delhi and surrounding areas in the next few days.

(With agency inputs)