Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rains continue to lash national capital, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall today

New Delhi: As the monsoon recedes, a heavy downpour was witnessed in several parts of Delhi. Rains continued to lash parts of the national capital, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city. Delhi has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days, an the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains on Friday (September 23, 2022).

The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Atrauli, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhadra, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD's RWFC tweeted at around10 am.

Residents of the city can be seen enjoying the pleasant weather as the rains give relief from the scorching heat.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

On Tuesday, the Met Office said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

