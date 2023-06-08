Delhi Nightlife: 155 Shops Get CM Arvind Kejriwal's Nod To Operate 24X7, File Sent To LG

New Delhi: In a major boost to national capital Delhi's night-time economy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted approval to 155 shops and commercial establishments to operate 24X7, news agency PTI reported. The approval has been given by the chief minister and the file has been forwarded to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his opinion on whether he disagrees with the elected government’s decision, PTI quoted Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as saying on Tuesday.

The statement said that the Delhi government aims to create more employment opportunities, protect the rights of workers, and boost the local economy by approving 24X7 operations for a new group of commercial applicants. It also said that the extended operational hours will ensure that Delhi residents have access to essential goods and services at any time of the day or night.

This decision comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to promote a business environment in the capital city. A total of 523 shops have been granted permission to operate round-the-clock in the last two years. This marks a significant departure from the previous trend, where only 269 establishments were allowed such exemptions in the 68 year long period spanning from 1954 to 2022.

Also Read: Court Stays AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Eviction From Bungalow Above His Grade

Whereas, in the year 2022, 313 numbers of applications were approved. And in the year 2023 to date, 55 numbers of applications have already been approved.

The government has granted the applicants exemptions from sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These three sections collectively put restrictions on hiring night-shift employees and impose related rules upon opening and closing times and holidays for commercial establishments, the statement said.

Also Read:'Modi, Modi' Slogans Interrupt Kejriwal's IP University Speech, He Hits Back With '70 Years' Jibe

The Delhi government has completely digitised the application process, bringing an end to "inspector raj", the statement said.

Traders will not need to go to government offices and their applications will be processed within four weeks of submission along with verification and on-site inspection.

In case an application fails to get approval, the government gives the applicant an opportunity to rectify their shortcomings as per the set parameters and seek approval again.