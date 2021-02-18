Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22: Registrations starts today, classes to begin from April 1

New Delhi: The registration window for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22 across various schools in the national capital will start from today (February 18).

Parents seeking admission for their children must apply for admission. The last date to fill the admission form is March 4 and the entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

According to Directorate of Education (DoE), the first list of selected children will be displayed on March 20, followed by the second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27.

The classes of the students will begin on April 1, 2021.

This year, the admission process was delayed on account of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The nursery admissions usually start in the last week of November in around 1700 schools across Delhi.

“Since schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical classroom learning is not going on for entry-level classes at present, schools have been directed that no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if the school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students," said the DoE order.

List of documents required for Delhi Nursery admission:

Passport-size photograph of the child

Mother’s/ Father’s/ Guardian’s passport size photograph

Family photograph (Mother, Father and Child)

Address proof

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s Aadhar card

