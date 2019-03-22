Delhi Police arrests Pulwama attack mastermind's close aide Sajjad Khan

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Sajjad Khan, a close associate of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmed Khan. Sajjad was arrested on Thursday night from Red Fort area in the national capital.‬ He was roaming in Delhi as a trader of shawls.

Sajjad had knowledge about the Pulwama attack. He was in contact with Pulwama mastermind Mudasir, who was killed in an encounter.

Sajjad is an aide of Mudassir - alias 'Mohd Bhai' - who had been eliminated by the Indian Army earlier this month. Khan was eliminated in Tral encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports suggest that he had provided the van used in the attack and explosives to Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar. He was also involved in plotting multiple IED blasts in Kashmir valley.