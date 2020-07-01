Delhi Police arrests 2 criminals involved in 7 cases after firefight in Chhawla

Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday (July 1, 2020) arrested two absconding criminals involved in seven cases after a firefight in national capital's south-west district in Chhawla.

The Delhi Police laid a trap after they got a tip that the two criminals, Vikas and Brijesh were in Kakrola in Chhawla.

The two criminals were seen in a car at around 6:30 PM on Wednesday and were asked to pull-over but they didn't stop and fired at the police personnel.

In reply, the Delhi Police had to shoot at them and injured both. Vikas and Brijesh were reportedly shot on their legs and are admitted in a hospital now.

They were involved in seven cases, out of which 4 were of murder and robbery in Haryana and 3 cases of extortion in Delhi's Dwarka. They had also recently shot at a jeweller in Najafgarh and tried to loot him.