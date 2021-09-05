हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Police

Delhi police busts interstate gang of cyber cheats, four arrested

The group allegedly committed 126 cyber-fraud incidents across 16 states. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi police have busted an interstate gang of cyber cheats who were allegedly involved in over a hundred cyber-fraud incidents.

The police have arrested four persons and froze 117 bank accounts in the case, news agency ANI reported.

The group allegedly committed 126 cyber-fraud incidents across 16 states. They are accused of operating multiple fake websites of iconic brands using which they offer dealerships to aspiring businessmen.

This comes days after the Delhi police busted another gang of cyber cheats operating from Jharkhand’s Jamtara region. As many as 14 persons were arrested in the case.

According to reports, Jharkhand's Jamtara has recently emerged as the biggest hub of cyber frauds. The arrest is expected to help the police in solving as many as 13 cases. 

In these cyber fraud cases, money worth Rs 1.2 crore was cheated from people belonging to different walks of life. 

Delhi PoliceCyber crimeCyber fraudDelhi police cyber cell
