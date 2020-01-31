हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik's tenure extended

The 1985-batch officer of the Indian Police Service`s Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was to retire. But in view of the Delhi Assembly polls and imposition of the Model code of conduct the decision was taken for which the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought permission of the EC.

Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik&#039;s tenure extended
File image

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik`s tenure has been extended by a month just one day before his retirement after the Election Commission allowed it.

The 1985-batch officer of the Indian Police Service`s Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was to retire. But in view of the Delhi Assembly polls and imposition of the Model code of conduct the decision was taken for which the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought permission of the EC.

According to sources AGMUT cadre officer S.N. Srivastava and IPS officer Taj Hasan`s names have also been discussed for the top post.

But according to a high level source in the ministry, Maharashtra Police Director General Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is now prominently being considered.

Jaiswal has been Maharashtra Police Commissioner earlier.

But in Delhi earlier also outside cadre officers have been appointed as Police Commissioner. Meanwhile senior officers in Delhi Police seem to be upset over an outsider being appointed as Police Commissioner.

