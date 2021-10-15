हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police issued over 3 lakh challans for COVID norm violation from April 19 to October 14

The data showed that of the total challans, the maximum 2,73,080 were issued for not wearing face masks, followed by 30,315 to those not adhering to social distancing norms.

Delhi Police issued over 3 lakh challans for COVID norm violation from April 19 to October 14
File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued over 3 lakh challans between April 19 and October 14 this year for violation of various COVID-19-related norms, of which the maximum were issued to people for not wearing face masks, officials said on Friday (October 15).

According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,09,187 challans were issued for Covid violations during this period.

The data showed that of the total challans, the maximum 2,73,080 were issued for not wearing face masks, followed by 30,315 to those not adhering to social distancing norms, and 2,645 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc.

Another 1,684 challans were issued for spitting and 1,463 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated.

The unlock process began in Delhi in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31.
In following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.

