Delhi Police nabs man accused of misappropriating Rs 9 crore using seven bank accounts

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested absconding accused Gaurav Singhal of misappropriating Rs 9 crores of black money by cash deposit. Arrested on December 24, Singhal had opened seven bank accounts on forged documents during demonetization, said the Delhi Police.

The 35-year-old man, Gaurav Singhal, was arrested after Tax officer Sh. Rajesh Kumar Gupta alleged that large amounts of cash were deposited in different bank accounts during the demonetization period, according to a press release by the EOW.

Upon inquiry with the banks concerned, it was found that there were several businesses claiming to be occupants of the same premises. The police also found that all the seven bank accounts were opened using two different names- Yogesh Kumar and Rahul Jain.

Singhal evaded the police by regularly changing his residence and lived in different parts of Delhi like Trans-Yamuna, Rohini and Noida. The EOW team found that he was using paying guest accommodations in crowded areas and would travel on a two-wheeler to avoid being caught.

A police team comprising of Inspector Amit Chaudhary and SI Chanchal Singh was formed under the supervision of ACP Nageen Kaushik ACP/Section V/EOW and overall supervision of Urvija Goel, DCP EOW to nab the accused.