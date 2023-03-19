Delhi Police Visit Rahul Gandhi's Residence To Seek Details On 'Sexual Harassment' Remark

New Delhi: Delhi police reached Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence on Sunday (March 19) in connection with the notice that was served to him by the police, seeking information on the 'sexual harassment' victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, reported ANI. Earlier, on March 15, a team of Delhi police waited outside the Congress leader's home for 3 hours to serve the above-mentioned notice. However, sources told ANI that Gandhi did not come to meet the police team that day.

Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda said that police personnel has arrived at Rahul Gandhi's home to talk to him regarding his statement on January 30 wherein he said he met several women who told him that they had been raped but didn't approach the police. Hooda said the police are trying to procure the details so justice can be given to the victims.

"On March 15, a team of Delhi Police team waited for three hours to give notice to Rahul Gandhi on his statement made in Srinagar regarding an alleged sexual assault with women. Even after waiting for three hours, Rahul Gandhi did not meet the police team," sources told ANI.

The next day, senior police officers went to attempt to serve the notice again. This time Rahul Gandhi received it personally after one-and-a-half hours.

The notice asked Rahul Gandhi to share details of the victims of sexual harassment whom he met during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar and mentioned in his speech.

The police reported that Gandhi recounted an incident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra where a girl approached him to talk about the atrocities she had faced, including rape. Gandhi asked if they should call the police, but the girl refused, fearing shame.

The Congress criticized the government, stating that it was using the police to hide from Rahul Gandhi's questions regarding the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. The Congress tweeted that the government had waited 45 days after the completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra before seeking information on women who had spoken to Gandhi about harassment and violence they may have experienced.