Delhi Police Receives Call Threatening To Kill PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: The cyber cell of the Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have received a call from an unknown caller who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Midi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to the news agency IANS, the threat call was received by the outer district unit of Delhi Police, which swung into action after receiving the threat cal.

Two calls were received by the Police Control Room, which were made by the same caller who is yet to be identified. "Promptly responding to the alarming calls, a team was swiftly deployed to trace the location of the anonymous caller," a senior police official was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

"The cyber cell of Outer district has also been engaged to analyse the digital footprints of the threatening messages, aiming to gather vital evidence that may aid in identifying the suspect," the official added.

In view of the threat call, Delhi Police has launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, leveraging advanced technological tools to trace the origin of the calls.

This is not the first time that the Delhi Police has received calls threatening PM Modi and other top political leaders. Delhi Police last month apprehended a man for making a PCR call and allegedly issuing a threat to Prime Minister Modi.

The caller was identified as Hemant Kumar - a resident of Raigar Pura in Karol Bagh. "After receiving the PCR call, a police team was dispatched to the spot. Kumar was brought to the police station and a joint interrogation was conducted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal told reporters, as per IANS.

Kumar was jobless for the last six years and was an alcoholic. During his interrogation, he admitted that he made the call under the influence of alcohol.