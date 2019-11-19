Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified persons in JNU protest case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against some unidentified persons in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students. A massive protest was held by JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday in New Delhi against the fee hike by the university authorities. During which, the students flouted Section 144 imposed outside the campus and in the area near the Parliament to stop them from joining the agitation.

The FIR was registered under section 186/353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kishan Garh police station. The case has been registered from the police's side but there has been no complaint from the students as of now.

With placards in hands demanding a complete rollback of hostel fees, JNU students carried out a march to Parliament as the winter session began. The students also broke the barricades and clashed with the police. Water cannons were deployed in parts of the national capital to curb the protest.

At least 30 Delhi Police personnel and 15 JNU students were injured during the massive protest.

Live TV

As many as 100 JNU students were also detained by the Delhi Police. Later in the day, in a statement, the Delhi Police said, "Our staff acted with restraint all along and, despite continued defiance by some groups of students, methods of persuasion were resorted to, and there was no use of water cannons, tear gas shells or lathi-charge at any stage of the protest."

"Women staff had been deployed in adequate numbers to deal with female protestors. Apart from 10 companies of CAPF, around 800 Delhi Police personnel were deployed to handle the protest and ensure the maintenance of law and order," it added.

The agitation created a huge chaos in the city and services at four metro stations in Delhi were temporarily suspended. Several road routes were diverted leading to traffic snarls, causing massive inconvenience to the commuters.

The day-long protest ended only after a four-member delegation of the JNUSU reached the HRD Ministry and submitted their demands.