Delhi Police releases photos of 70 suspects involved in violence during anti-CAA stir at Jamia

Delhi Police on Wednesday (January 29) released the photos of 70 people who were allegedly involved in the violence which erupted in Delhi's Jamia Nagar during anti-Citizenshio Amendment Act protest on December 15, 2019.

The Crime Branch said that anyone providing information about these suspects will be rewarded by Delhi Police. According to police, the persons whose photos have been released were actively involved in riots during anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar. The police has urged the people to provide information related to these alleged rioters at 011-23013918 and 9750871252.

On December 17, ten people, having criminal backgrounds, were arrested in connection with this case. Among those arrested, none were students of Jamia Millia Islamia, the police had said.

The Delhi Police had also lodged an FIR against 15 people for their alleged involvement in the protests that took place on December 15. The agitators had set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony, injuring at least six policemen and two fire brigade personnel. Locals of the Sarai Julena area in Jamia Nagar had allegedly clashed with police. The situation was brought under control when the police got into action and several Jamia students were left injured in the clash.

On December 16, 2019, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Commissioner of Police South East, had said that a mob of around 2,000 people turned violent and targeted public transport buses.

Live TV

On police's decision to enter Jamia Millia Islamia premises, Biswal had said that the university campus is not unified and it is located on both sides of the road and when the police were trying to control the protesters many of them entered the university and started pelting stones at police. This forced the police force to enter inside the campus and check those place.