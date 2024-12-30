Delhi Politics: Kejriwal Vs Union Minister Puri Over Rohingya Infiltrators In National Capital

The Delhi election battle has all its colours even before the poll date announcement. From freebies to religion to infiltration, there is everything that could help the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lock horns. While the two parties were at odds over schemes announced by Arvind Kejriwal, now the former CM is locked in a verbal war with Union Minister Hardeep Puri over the presence of Rohingyas in Delhi.

Kejriwal Demands Puri's Arrest

Kejriwal on Monday demanded the arrest of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alleging he has all the data on the places he has made the Rohingya infiltrators settle down in Delhi. In a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Arrest Hardeep Puri because he has all the data on where he has made the Rohingya immigrants to settle down in Delhi... He (Puri) has told about this in a tweet (post on X)....Why are they working so hard and creating drama? Hardeep Puri and Amit Shah have all the data of Rohingyas settled in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

झूठ की धूप से तो बर्फ भी नहीं पिघलती, सच तो फिर भी चट्टान की तरह होता है!



एक ही झूठ को बार-बार फैलाने से वह सच में तो बदलेगा नहीं...हाँ आपके झूठे होने का बार बार प्रमाण जरूर देगा।



सच्चाई यह है कि आज तक कहीं भी किसी भी रोहिंग्या को कोई भी EWS फ्लैट नहीं दिया गया है।



केजरीवाल जी… https://t.co/KpTLTO4gzy — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 30, 2024

Puri Hits Back At AAP Chief

Union Minister Puri, known for avoiding verbal spat, accused Kejriwal of playing with national security. Puri said that Kejriwal's repeated "support" to the Rohingya infiltrators is like playing with the national security. “Arvind Kejriwal's MLA settled them in Delhi and got their voter cards made by giving them free rations, water, and electricity, along with Rs 10,000 to each one. Because the whole country knows which party the Rohingyas can vote for,” he remarked.

He said the whole country knows Rohingyas could be voters of which party and took a dig at Kejriwal saying "inki to fitrat aisi hai ki aisa koi sagaa nahin, jisko Kejriwal ne thagaa nahin (Kejriwal's nature is such that there is no one close to him who he has not cheated)". Puri also added that no EWS flat has been given to any Rohingya anywhere.

Rohingya Debate In Delhi

The debate over Rohingya immigrants residing illegally in Delhi has intensified ahead of the Assembly elections, with the BJP accusing the AAP of aiding Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in the national capital and leveraging them as a vote bank during elections.

Acting on instructions from Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, the Delhi Police has initiated a campaign to identify and deport illegal immigrants.