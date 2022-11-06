Delhi pollution: No relief from smog; AQI remains 'very poor' at 339 - Read report

New Delhi: Delhiites have been witnessing 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality for the past few days. The thick smog covering Delhi-NCR has left people gasping for breath and with a stinging eye sensation. For the past three days, Delhi saw an AQI in the 'severe' category, however, on Sunday morning, the AQI slightly improved to the 'very poor' category. Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category. And Delhi's overall AQI is currently in the 'Very Poor' category at 339.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Primary schools in Delhi were announced to be shut on Saturday. Fifty percent of the government staff was also asked to work from home.

Kejriwal and Mann said that the AAP governments are in Punjab and Delhi. This is not the time to raise fingers or abuse each other. If they say, Kejriwal is responsible and we say they are responsible, this will not solve the problem of smog in NCR, they added. "We do not want to play blame game, we are responsible (for smog in NCR)", they added.

The Delhi government is also mulling implementing the odd-even norms for plying of vehicles in Delhi to contain the pollution caused by vehicular emission, he added.

