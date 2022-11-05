Delhi Pollution: Revised Graded Action Plan IMPOSED, trucks prohibited- Must Know Facts

New Delhi: A revised Graded Action Plan in Delhi-NCR has been rolled out by the Transport Department of Delhi Government on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under which there will be no entry of truck traffic in Delhi except for trucks for essential services. Additionally, there will be no plying of Delhi registered diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles (except for essential services), BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel 4-wheeler vehicles along with 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi. The order issued by the Delhi Transport Department also states that only the CNG and electric trucks would be allowed to enter Delhi.

Under Stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Action Plan in Delhi -NCR, there'll be no entry of truck traffic into Delhi except for trucks for essential services and CNG & Electric trucks: Transport dept, Delhi govt November 5, 2022

The Delhi government has announced a Rs 20,000 fine for violating a decree prohibiting the use of polluting vehicles in the city in order to reduce pollution levels. The police and dedicated monitoring teams will conduct regular inspections to catch the violators, according to the officials.

Air pollution is causing a serious health hazard in Delhi-NCR with the Air Quality Index crossing 600-mark in several areas, leading the air being severe. Delhi`s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third day in a row on Saturday.

Also Read: 'Solely busy in upcoming polls': Union Environment Minister accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for neglecting Air Pollution issue

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday remarked that pollution is not Delhi`s but North India’s problem, urging the Centre to take specific steps to relieve the region from the problem. Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented. He went on to announce that the primary schools in Delhi will be shut from Saturday onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves.