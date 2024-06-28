Mere Hours Of Rain Cripples Delhi; Can City Beat The Impending Monsoon Woes?

New Delhi: The rain of relief on Friday turned into havoc as the canopy collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport claimed one life while injuring six others. Many areas of the city were flooded, with water entering homes, submerging vehicles, and causing miles-long traffic jams. The national capital recorded 228 mm in Delhi between 2.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m..

The rain, which began around 3 a.m., has whipped the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to tidy up their last-minute touches as the full-fledged monsoon is likely to enter the capital city by the end of this month, said Skymet, a private weather agency. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the national capital could experience heavy to very heavy rain over the weekend.

No later than last year, Delhi faced one of its most severe flood-like situations in various areas due to incessant rainfall, resulting in the evacuation of over 25,000 people from the flooded regions, so the question remains this year too: as the monsoon arrival nears, can Delhi beat the looming waterlogging issues?

‘Pahli Baarish’ Brings Devastation To Delhi

The Delhi government called an emergency meeting in the afternoon to assess the situation, attended by all cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

New Delhi faced power outages in multiple locations, including Dwarka and Jangpura, whereas key stretches such as the Minto Road and Azad Market underpasses were closed due to waterlogging. Many locals in residential areas waded through waist-deep water.

The collapse of the roof sheet and support beams of the canopy at Terminal 1 of IGI Airport resulted in one fatality and six injuries. The incident also caused damage to cars in the pick-up and drop-off areas of the terminal, leading to extensive rescue operations.

#WATCH | Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi airport's Terminal-1, where a portion of canopy collapsed amid heavy rainfall today, killing one person and injuring several others. pic.twitter.com/2Skd7nvaKp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Several labourers were feared to be trapped when an under-construction wall collapsed. The exact number of trapped individuals is yet to be confirmed.

The rainfall brought in sharp political reactions, with the BJP criticising the ruling AAP government for waterlogging. The party leader shared images of water entering Delhi minister Atishi's residence on Mathura Road.

Reports have emerged of dilapidated roads in Rohini Sector 18, where parked vehicles sank into holes.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the residence of Delhi Water Minister Atishi. The area around her residence is inundated following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/GCs9ec4VpW — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Traffic police have advised alternative routes in areas like Kartavya Path, ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Outer Ring Road, Azad Market underpass, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, and Minto Road.

#WATCH | Drone visuals around AIIMS in Delhi show the current situation in the area as it remains waterlogged due to incessant heavy rainfall.



(Visuals shot at 10:30 am) pic.twitter.com/GCRpNxJ0vb — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit gates at Yashobhoomi, Sector 25, Dwarka. Shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport was suspended.

Municipality’s Preparedness

Based on feedback from the public and traffic police officers, the civic agency has identified five key areas prone to water stagnation: Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road, and Lodhi Estate.

The NDMC has established six control rooms along with 160 pumps to avoid waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi.

As per an official quoted by news agency PTI, CCTV cameras have been installed at all waterlogging hotspots in the area. Officials stated that the feed from these cameras will be monitored throughout the day at the Integrated Command Control Centre at Palika Kendra.

"The drainage control rooms have been set up at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg, and Connaught Place," an official told the agency.

There are 99 permanent pumps and 62 temporary pumps for water drainage; however, the agency is prioritising the desilting of the drainage system, which is expected to be completed by June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)