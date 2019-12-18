हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi records lowest temperature in last 22 years

The Palam area of Delhi also saw a severely cold day recording temperature at 15.5 degrees. According to the weather forecast, there are chances of very light rain which is likely to occur over Delhi NCR on December 21 due to this Western Disturbance.

Delhi records lowest temperature in last 22 years

New Delhi: Delhi recorded the lowest temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius in the last 22 years on Tuesday (December 17). The chilling waves are expected to last for two more days. On Wednesday, the average temperature remained at  4.5 degrees and the maximum temperature recorded was 18 degree. The area near  Safdarjung recorded the lowest temperature of the season at 7 degrees. 

Vice president Meteorology And climate Change, Mahesh Palawat took to microblogging site Twitter and informed about the lowest temperature recorded in Delhi, on Tuesday. 

The Palam area of Delhi also saw a severely cold day recording temperature at 15.5 degrees. According to the weather forecast, there are chances of very light rain which is likely to occur over Delhi NCR on December 21 due to this Western Disturbance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) broadcast indicated that the sudden increase in the cold in the Northen part of India will get obstructed by the fresh western disturbance by December 19. 

The decreasing temperature has become a cause of the problem for the homeless, who are turning towards night shelters to survive the chilly winter. The night shelter homes are government-supported, where the homeless can spend winter nights. 

The region of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad also recorded minimum temperature hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over West UP in the morning hours of Thursday.

Delhilowest temperature recordedDelhi WeatherIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)Cold wave in Delhi
