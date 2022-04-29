हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhalswa landfill fire

Delhi: Residents file police complaint against NDMC officials over Bhalswa landfill fire

"The fire that has been raging since the last four days has been posing health risk for the residents in Bhalswa. Residents of Bhalswa are not being able to breathe. The smoke is causing major health problems, especially for the elderly and the children," the complaint copy mentioned.

Delhi: Residents file police complaint against NDMC officials over Bhalswa landfill fire
File Photo

New Delhi: A police complaint was filed by those residing near Bhalswa landfill site here against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with a fire raging at the dumping yard since the last four days.

The residents filed the complaint at Bhalswa Dairy police station, demanding legal action against North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Archana Dilip Singh and North MCD standing committee vice-chairman Vijay Kumar Bhagat.

In the complaint letter, the locals said the smoke emitting from the fire at the landfill site has been posing a risk to their lives.

"The fire that has been raging since the last four days has been posing health risk for the residents in Bhalswa. Residents of Bhalswa are not being able to breathe. The smoke is causing major health problems, especially for the elderly and the children," the complaint copy mentioned.

Firefighters struggled to douse the fire at the site for the fourth straight day on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued summons to the North MCD commissioner over the incident and sought details about steps taken by the civic body to clear up the site.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for being negligent and not taking proper steps to prevent the fire at the Bhalswa landfill.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhalswa landfill fireDelhi PoliceNDMCNorth Delhi Municipal Corporation
Next
Story

Centre would be happy to bring petrol, diesel under GST, states unwilling: Hardeep Puri

Must Watch

International Dance Day: “Dance should become a curriculum in schools”, says danseuse Geeta Chandran