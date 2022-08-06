New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board announced on Saturday (Aug 6) that the water supply in certain areas in the city will be affected for 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm. The Board took to their Twitter account to share the notice and shared a list of places where residents may face water issues.

These are the following areas where water supply may be affected: Adarsh Nagar, Gulabi Bagh UGR connected areas, Nehru Vihar, Timarpur, Gandhi Vihar, Nirankari Colony, Dhaka village, Dhirpur and adjoining areas, Mainu Ka Tilla, Kashmiri Gate and adjoining areas, Subhash Park old and new UGR connected areas, Chandini Chowk, Ballimaran, Jama Masjid, Daryaganj and adjoining areas.

The Board advised residents to store adequate water for themselves and informed that water tankers will be available on request. The reason behind the inconvenience is the interconnection work at Soorghat near Wazirabad Flyover.