Delhi riots: 7 charge sheets filed against 39 accused in Karkardooma court

New Delhi: A special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police on Tuesday (June 16) filed seven charge sheets against 39 accused at Delhi's Karkardooma court in connection with several cases related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

The first charge sheet was filed in the Anwar murder case, which was registered in Karaval Nagar. The police have accused 5 people in this murder case.

The second charge sheet is filed against 3 accused in the Aftab Murder case, which was filed in Karaval Nagar.

The third charge sheet against 16 accused has been filed in the Babu murder case. The case was registered at Khajuri Khas police station.

The fourth charge sheet filed today is against 4 accused in Salman murder case, which was registered in Karaval Nagar, while the fifth charge sheet against 4 accused has been filed in Veer Bhan murder case, which was registered in Karaval Nagar.

The sixth charge sheet against 4 accused in the Alok Tiwari murder case was filed today. The case was registered in Karaval Nagar.

The seventh charge sheet against 4 accused in the Dinesh murder case, registered in Karaval Nagar, was also filed.

Of the 39 accused, 14 belong to the Hindu community while 25 belong to the Muslim community.

Earlier, charge sheets in several cases related to the violence, including the Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma murder case and Rajdhani School Faisal Farooque case, have already been filed.

Over 700 FIRs were lodged and the SIT probing the case has arrested or detained over 2,500 people, including the suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the cases pertaining to Delhi riots.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people had lost their lives in the violence and hundreds of others were injured.