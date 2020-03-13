Delhi riots: IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder accused says 'killing was planned conspiracy'

New Delhi: Hours after the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested 'Salman' alias 'Nanhe' in the murder case Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence, the accused has revealed some chilling new details about the crime.

Sources in the special cell told ZEE News that the killers knew that Sharma was an employee of the Intelligence Bureau and his murder was planned under a conspiracy.

The sources also revealed that the accused stabbed Sharma 14 times, and later the rioters dragged him to suspended AAP councillor Tahir's house. Sharma was brutally attacked and tortured before his dead body was thrown into a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh.

Earlier an autopsy report of Sharma had stated: "Multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects." The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem clearly stated that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, leading to his death.

While sources at the Delhi Police said that have also found some videos related to Ankit Sharma's murder case through which the accused are being identified. The videos surfaced after the Delhi Police appealed to the people to send videos. The videos have been taken by some of the locals there.

Meanwhile, two persons close to suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain have been arrested for rioting. Both the accused were named along with Tahir Hussain in the FIR filed of the rioting incidents.

The Delhi Police had last week arrested the former AAP leader in connection with Ankit Sharma's murder the moment he reached a Delhi court to surrender.

In an FIR against Hussain, the Delhi Police had booked the expelled AAP councillor for Sharma's murder and inciting the violence in northeast Delhi.

The suspended AAP leader was sent to seven-day police custody on March 6 in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader.

Hussain was named in the FIR filed by the family the IB staffer, who accused him of murdering the 26-year-old.

The Delhi in violence claimed the lives of at least 52 people and left more than 200 injured last month.