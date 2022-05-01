New Delhi: Fire fighting operations are still going on to douse the blaze that broke out in Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site earlier this week.

The landfill, which caught fire on April 26, in North Delhi continued to burn for the sixth day on Sunday (May 1, 2022). Although the massive fire has been controlled to an extent, some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site are still burning.

Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi are still burning, smoke emission continues A massive fire broke out at the landfill site on April 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/ymMtJ8YYd6 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

A massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday has not completely dozed off yet. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey.

The officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. An official had said rising temperatures lead to the formation of “extremely flammable” methane gas at the dumping yards.

Meanwhile, the residents living near the landfill have registered a complaint against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation with the police on Friday.

The residents filed the complaint at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, demanding legal action against North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Archana Dilip Singh and North MCD standing committee vice-chairman Vijay Kumar Bhagat.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

(With agency inputs)

