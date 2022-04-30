Firefighting at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi continues for fifth day

New Delhi: Firefighters on Saturday (April 30, 2022) are still trying to douse a blaze at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which broke out earlier this week.

A massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday has not completely dozed off yet.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5.00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire.

Many videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey. Flames still continues to exhale the toxic air in the site surrounding.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) summoned the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on May 4. DCW sought an explanation and steps which are being taken by North MCD to prevent poisonous fumes from entering the houses of residents living nearby the landfill area at Bhalswa.

The residents have informed the Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to fire are entering their homes which is severally affecting the health of all residents including the women and children in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection fire.

Additionally, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted the report to the Environment Minister of Delhi.

According to the report, a matter of negligence from the MCD`s side has come to the fore.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a fine on DPCC on the basis of the investigation report.

(With agency inputs)

