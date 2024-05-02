Delhi Schools Bomb Scare: Police Says, 'Instead Of An Individual, Some Organisation Is Involved'

New Delhi: Following the 'hoax' bomb threat that was sent to over 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR, a police probe revealed that, currently, it appears that an organization—rather than a single person—is involved in the situation, according to sources on Wednesday.

According to Delhi police sources, the investigation seems to be part of a big conspiracy. "The timing of elections, taking data from so many schools, using Russian IP addresses using VPNs--all these are pointing towards a conspiracy," the sources said.

As per the sources, the investigative agency is also investigating whether ISI may be involved or if there may be a joint conspiracy between China and ISI. "It is believed that the reason behind China's name is because of its strong server, but the investigation is still at a very early stage," the sources added.

Special Cell sources, however, stated that the threat mail is being looked at from all possible directions in order to determine the true cause of the alarm and identify the mastermind. In connection with the threatening emails sent to schools, the Delhi Police Special Cell has also filed a formal complaint (FIR) against an undisclosed individual under Section 120B of the IPC and IPC 506. The Special Cell's Counter Intelligence Team will conduct the inquiry.

The content of the email has been mentioned in the FIR. Meanwhile, Delhi government issued an advisory urging schools to timely check their official emails and inform the authorities regarding any impending threat.

As per Delhi police, a total of 131 schools in Delhi received threat emails on Wednesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement saying that the email appeared to be a 'hoax'. "There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the official release from the MHA read.