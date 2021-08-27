Delhi schools reopening? DDMA likely to take decision today

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on Friday (August 27) is expected to discuss reopening of schools and take a decision in view of an improved COVID-19 situation in the state.

The authority's meeting, which will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will discuss the report of a committee that has recommended opening of schools in a phased manner, starting with students of senior classes, from next month, news agency PTI quoted sources saying.

The panel's suggestion on reopening schools came in the wake of a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection, which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the sixteenth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

Kejriwal on Wednesday had told reporters that the Delhi government wanted schools to be reopened as soon as possible but is evaluating all factors to ensure the safety of students.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi government recently announced partial reopening of schools and allowed class X and XII students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.

(With inputs from news agencies)

