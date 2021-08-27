Delhi sees a spike in cases of seasonal flu, swine flu and dengue

New Delhi: While COVID cases in India are showing an upward swing again, that's not the only kind of flu that is having the capital and its surrounding areas worried. Seasonal flu and swine flu have seen a sudden spike in Delhi with an official survey showing that as many as 41 per cent of households in the national capital which were surveyed had one or more members of the family suffering from flu-like symptoms.

As per media reports, till July 31, only two cases of swine flu were reported in Delhi. But by August 25, in a matter of four weeks, the number increased to 60.

Dr Ashish Khattar, a senior consultant of internal medicine at Venkateshwar Hospital, told ANI, "Most of the cases are normal flu cases. The symptoms are typically in upper and lower respiratory tract related symptoms. Many a time, when we have done the flow panel for the patients or when we have done swine flu test, we have found that at least 2-3% of patients coming up positive with swine flu reports."

Dr Khattar said that this time the crowd has increased in several areas and hence such cases have gone up. "It happens every year. But, this time, the frequency and the number of cases are much more. One reason is that there is a sudden surge of an outbreak of crowds outside. There has been a lot of footfall at the marketplaces, the hospital OPDs are full, people are probably not following the Covid-19 behaviour norms and there is barely any social distancing norm being practised, as per my observation," he added.

Experts say that flu doesn't have very serious consequences but those who have comorbid conditions need to be careful. "It doesn't lead to very serious consequences. In most of the cases, unless you have underlying comorbid conditions, most of the times the patient would have just cough cold, fever, body aches, headache, runny nose, sneezing as complex symptoms," said Dr MS Kanwar, Senior Consultant, Department of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, talking to news agency ANI.

Dr Rommel Tickoo, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, said that many patients have been coming to the hospital with flu-like symptoms - these include high fever, body ache, cough and cold, and most of them are recovering in five to seven days with symptomatic treatments.

With COVID pandemic ongoing, many people are mistaking flu symptoms as COVID and getting hyper. But the most important thing, Dr Tickoo points out, is not to panic. One should continue to follow COVID protocols and take care of general health. "Swine flu symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19. However, there is no need to panic. But, yes you have to get tested for Covid-19. Almost everyone is recovering without any hospitalisation nowadays. We still have to take precautions. Follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing the masks, stay away from crowded places etc," he said.

According to a report by the civic bodies, which release weekly report on vector-borne infection count in the city, 81 people have got dengue till August 20 this year, while last year the count was only 53 at the same time. According to the data of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 30 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the last 23 days.

Live TV