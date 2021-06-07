Delhi sees huge traffic jams as national capital begins process of COVID-19 unlock

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday (June 7, 2021) started unlocking further that also resulted in causing huge traffic jams in several areas of the national capital.

A long traffic jam was seen at the ITO on Monday morning.

#WATCH | Traffic piles up at ITO as Delhi begins gradual unlocking from today pic.twitter.com/kN9oiEjUSZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned against laxity and urged people to take all precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection. Kejriwal also pointed out that unlocking was necessary to bring the economy back on track.

"Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the necessary precautions to prevent coronavirus infection - wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep washing your hands, do not lax at all. One has to stay safe from the virus and also bring the economy back on track at the same time," he tweeted in Hindi.

आज से दिल्ली में कई गतिविधियाँ फिर से शुरू हो रही हैं। पर कोरोना से बचाव के सभी एहतियात पूरी तरह से बरतें - मास्क पहनें, सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग रखें और हाथ धोते रहें, बिल्कुल ढिलाई नहीं करनी। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचकर भी रहना है और अर्थव्यवस्था को फिर से पटरी पर भी लाना है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2021

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of markets, malls and standalone shops. They can function between 10 AM to 8 PM on an odd-even basis, ie, shops can open on alternate days depending on their shop number.

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, has also resumed services with 50 per cent capacity, whereas, the private offices have also been allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

We're glad to see you. Please maintain social distancing and travel if it's absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/A017P0du55 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 7, 2021

However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barbershops, salons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/ amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

This is to be noted that the Delhi government had first imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 due to the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner, wherein, manufacturing and production units were allowed to function.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in 'Moderate category' on Monday. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and crossover from Moderate to 'Poor category' on Tuesday.

"The predominant pollutant will be PM10. The strong surface winds are favourable for raising dust locally and transport of dust from the nearby region," the IMD predicted.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV