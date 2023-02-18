topStoriesenglish2574548
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Delhi Shopping Festival: BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government of Wasting Rs 63 Crore on Publicity

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana slammed the AAP government for announcing events without any preparation and wasting public money on their publicity.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Shopping Festival: BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government of Wasting Rs 63 Crore on Publicity

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party Government of wasting Rs 63 crore on the publicity of the Delhi Shopping Festival which did not take place. The Delhi Shopping Festival was planned to be held between January 28 and February 27 and CM Kejriwal even got published full front page advertisements in newspapers asking people to enjoy the festival which is yet to happen. 

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana slammed the AAP government for announcing events without any preparation and wasting public money on their publicity. "Last year, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced to organise a festival on the lines of Dubai Shopping Festival in Delhi which was to be held between January 28 and February 27, 2023 but it did not happen," he said. Khurana also accused Chief Minister Kejriwal of cheated the people, especially the businessmen of Delhi.

Khurana said that the Kejriwal government "looted Rs 63 crore of the public on its initial publicity". He demanded that Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi and return Rs 63 crore to the public fund.

It may be recalled that CM Kejriwal announced the festival around July last year - six months in advance. While announcing the shopping festival through a video conference, Kejriwal said, "I have an important announcement as well as good news for the people of Delhi and those living outside Delhi. Those who are in Delhi will be very happy and those who are out of Delhi can plan their tour to Delhi in February. They should book their tickets and plan their travel."

However, the shopping festival did not take place despite the AAP government creating a buzz around it.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'