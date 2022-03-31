Delhi to further relax Covid-19 curbs? DDMA to meet today to discuss pandemic situation

New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on Thursday (March 31, 2022) to discuss the current coronavirus situation in the national capital. The DDMA meeting to be held at 3:30 pm today and will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and other senior officials are expected to attend the DDMA meeting.

Meanwhile, the Centre, earlier this month, advised the states and UTs to consider discontinuing containment measures in view of the sharp decline in fresh Covid-19 cases.

As the national capital witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases last month, the DDMA had lifted all Covid restrictions in the city, however, wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains continued.

According to an official notice issued on Monday, apart from the prevailing Covid situation, the meet will also review the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 new Covid-19 cases and one death with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 per cent. According to the Delhi government`s Covid-19 bulletin, the national capital had 106 recoveries in the last 24 hours mounting to a total of 18,38,246.

Delhi’s death toll reached a cumulative tally of 26,152 with a cumulative case fatality rate of 1.4 per cent. 18,395 tests were conducted in thennational capital on Wednesday to detect the presence of the virus.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

