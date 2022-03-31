हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Delhi to further relax Covid-19 curbs? DDMA to meet today to discuss pandemic situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials and expert members are expected to attend the meeting.

Delhi to further relax Covid-19 curbs? DDMA to meet today to discuss pandemic situation
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on Thursday (March 31, 2022) to discuss the current coronavirus situation in the national capital. The DDMA meeting to be held at 3:30 pm today and will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and other senior officials are expected to attend the DDMA meeting.

Meanwhile, the Centre, earlier this month, advised the states and UTs to consider discontinuing containment measures in view of the sharp decline in fresh Covid-19 cases. 

As the national capital witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases last month, the DDMA had lifted all Covid restrictions in the city, however, wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains continued. 

According to an official notice issued on Monday, apart from the prevailing Covid situation, the meet will also review the vaccination programme. 

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 new Covid-19 cases and one death with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 per cent. According to the Delhi government`s Covid-19 bulletin, the national capital had 106 recoveries in the last 24 hours mounting to a total of 18,38,246.

Delhi’s death toll reached a cumulative tally of 26,152 with a cumulative case fatality rate of 1.4 per cent. 18,395 tests were conducted in thennational capital on Wednesday to detect the presence of the virus.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 pandemicFourth wave of Covid-19Covid-19 fourth waveDDMAdelhi covid cases
Next
Story

‘Severe heat wave’ in Delhi today; Central, West India to sizzle over next 4-5 days: IMD

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Zee Top 10: Birbhum violence: PM Modi to meet BJP MPs