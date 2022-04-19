Delhi to get relief from heatwave; IMD predicts dusty winds and rainfall

New Delhi: Delhi reeled under a heatwave on Tuesday (April 19) with the maximum temperature settling at 42.6 degree Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. This is the highest temperature of the season and the city also recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius on April 11, it said.

The minimum temperature of the national capital settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The humidity oscillated between 31 per cent and 17 per cent, it said.

With record seven days of heatwave, it is also considered to be one of the warmest April in Delhi. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.

The IMD also predicted that light isolated rainfall is likely to occur in the national capital till April 22 and strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on April 19 and April 20.

Relief is expected as there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity around April 21 and 22. More activity is possible on April 21. This is because of an approaching western disturbance approaching and a circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas. Wind pattern will also change," a SkymetWeather report said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 6 pm was 324, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

