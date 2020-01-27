Delhi to receive more rain on January 28-29, temperature likely to fall

New Delhi: Mercury level may dip in the national capital as the area received light rainfall on Monday. As per India Metrological Department, Delhi will continue to receive rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms from January 27-29 due to western disturbance.

IMD broadcast said, "A fresh and active western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from tonight onwards. It is very likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow over Western Himalayan Region with isolated heavy rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 28 and over Uttarakhand on January 29.''

The states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and eastern parts will also receive widespread rain and hailstorm from January 27 to January 29 with maximum intensity on the January 28.

According to IMD’s rainfall data, Uttarakhand has recorded 263% of the rainfall it usually receives around this time till January 25. In the northeast, Mizoram has recorded 647% of the rainfall it receives till Jan 25, Tripura 350%, and Manipur 247%.

The rainfall is likely to improve the air quality of the national capital which was recorded at 316 on Monday.