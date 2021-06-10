Delhi to witness moderate to heavy rain likely on weekend, says IMD

New Delhi: The "widespread rainfall" in Delhi is likely to bring down the mercury and pollution levels on the weekend, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In parts of the capital on Wednesday, the maximum temperature breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark, while winds carrying dust from Rajasthan pushed its air quality to the "very poor" category, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum of 31.4 degrees Celsius, the highest minimum temperature this year so far, and a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, a PTI report said.

According to the IMD, the observatory had on April 28, recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded this year so far. It further informed that the mercury settled at 44.1 degrees Celsius and 44.3 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh and Pitampura, respctively.

Notably, Delhi has not recorded any heatwave so far this summer. "It is likely to be the first time since 2014 that there will be no heatwave this year," an official told PTI.

The official added that frequent Western Disturbances kept the mercury in check. Cyclone Tauktae also led to ''record'' rains last month.

The city's air quality deteriorated to the "very poor" category due to the dust-carrying winds blowing from Rajasthan. The 24-hour average air quality index value was 305 on Wednesday, while the same was 205 on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Notably, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The IMD further stated that the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal around June 11 and its movement towards north-westerly direction may lead to "fairly widespread to widespread rain and thundershowers over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on June 12 and June 13."

It also predicted 'heavy' rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 13.

(With Agency Inputs)