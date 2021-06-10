Heavy rains batter Mumbai, orange alert issued in the city; deluge causes landslides, wall and bridge collapse in Thane, Palghar

New Delhi: As Mumbai welcomed the onset of monsoon early on Wednesday (June 9), incessant showers disrupted life in Mumbai and caused several incidents of landslide, wall and bridge collapse in Thane city and neighbouring Palghar district in Maharashtra.

While no casualties were reported, at least six vehicles were damaged after trees fell on them during the downpour, PTI quoted Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) regional disaster management cell as saying.

Panvel-Kalwa road and Mumbra Bypass Road, both in Mumbra witnessed landslides due to the heavy downpour. Rescue teams reached the scene to clear the roads and ensure smooth movement of vehicles, the official added.

Moreover, three incidents of wall collapse occurred in Thane city, however, no one was injured. A bridge in Kolgaon village of Palghar district collapsed, the Chief of the District Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam told the news agency. No casualties were reported in the bridge collapse, but transport link to villages around the bridge was cut off, Kadam informed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, for the coming four days. It also issued an orange alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday, and for Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts in the Vidharbha region on Sunday.

The heavy deluge lashed Mumbai and brought the city to a standstill. It disrupted local train services, led to water-logging in various parts of the city, pushing the traffic police to shut four subways.

(With inputs from agencies)

