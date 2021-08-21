No more 8 pm restriction for Delhi markets, traders rejoice

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to allow the markets to open as per normal timings from Monday (August 23), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday (August 21). The markets were allowed to operate from 10 am till 8 pm after the Delhi government began the unlock process in a phased manner in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

Making the announcement on Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “Till now due to coronavirus, the markets of Delhi were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time.”

अभी तक करोना के चलते दिल्ली के बाज़ारों को शाम 8 बजे तक खुलने की इजाज़त थी। कम होते मामलों की वजह से सोमवार से समय सीमा हटाई जा रही है। अब बाज़ार अपने सामान्य समयानुसर खुल सकेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

The decision will come as a huge relief to traders who requested the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to extend the market closing time from 8 pm to 10 pm. In a letter to DDMA, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) sought permission to open shops till 10 pm as the current 8 pm closure was proving to be insufficient for most of the retail markets, especially during the festive season, PTI reported.

“We are getting suggestions from many markets, including those in Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitampura, Greater Kailash, and Karolbagh, to increase the closing time,” the traders' body said in the letter.

Further, CTI president Brijesh Goyal mentioned, "Along with this, the mall owners of Delhi have also requested that their opening time should also be increased.”

The decision comes on the day as Delhi logged 19 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. No fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, keeping the death toll at 25,079. As many as 430 active COVID-19 patients are currently in Delhi, as per the health bulletin on Saturday.

Live TV