हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi markets

No more 8 pm restriction for Delhi markets, traders rejoice

The decision will come as a huge relief to traders who requested the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to extend the market closing time from 8 pm to 10 pm. 

No more 8 pm restriction for Delhi markets, traders rejoice
File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to allow the markets to open as per normal timings from Monday (August 23), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday (August 21). The markets were allowed to operate from 10 am till 8 pm after the Delhi government began the unlock process in a phased manner in view of declining COVID-19 cases. 

Making the announcement on Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “Till now due to coronavirus, the markets of Delhi were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time.”

The decision will come as a huge relief to traders who requested the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to extend the market closing time from 8 pm to 10 pm. In a letter to DDMA, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) sought permission to open shops till 10 pm as the current 8 pm closure was proving to be insufficient for most of the retail markets, especially during the festive season, PTI reported. 

“We are getting suggestions from many markets, including those in Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitampura, Greater Kailash, and Karolbagh, to increase the closing time,” the traders' body said in the letter. 

Further, CTI president Brijesh Goyal mentioned, "Along with this, the mall owners of Delhi have also requested that their opening time should also be increased.”

The decision comes on the day as Delhi logged 19 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. No fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, keeping the death toll at 25,079. As many as 430 active COVID-19 patients are currently in Delhi, as per the health bulletin on Saturday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi marketsCOVID-19Coronavirusdelhi unlockArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

14 people arrested for social media posts supporting Taliban: Assam Police

Must Watch

PT6M44S

Bollywood Breaking: Comedians going to act as Aamir khan and Salman Khan on the upcoming episode of Zee Comedy Factory