Delhi University Admission 2021: DU likely to release cut-off by THIS date, check details

New Delhi: Delhi University has started the registration process for its Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. While the registration for PG courses is open till August 21, students seeking admissions to UG courses have time till August 31.

This is to be noted that the first cut off list of DU UG Admission 2021 will be released online between September 7 and 10.

This year, Delhi University is expected to publish around 8 to 9 DU 2021 cut-off lists. The DU 2021 cut-off marks 2021 will be determined on the basis of the best of four marks in the qualifying exam, ie, class 12th.

The varsity will release the DU admission cut off for merit-based seats.

Points to ponder for DU admissions 2021:

Firstly, the DU colleges will release the DU cut off lists 2021 on their respective portals. Later, the consolidated Delhi University cutoff lists 2021 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be published by the varsity on its admission portal.

DU cut off lists 2021 will be published to offer admission to the eligible candidates at merit-based seats.

The DU cut off 2021 will vary as per the course and college opted by the candidate and the category to which he/she belongs.

Delhi University cut-off lists 2021 will be released to offer admissions to nearly 70,000 students across 64 DU colleges.

Students must note the following factors regarding DU 2021 cut-off lists:

DU Best of Four Subjects – Average of the highest marks obtained by candidates in any four subjects of the qualifying Class 12th examination are taken into consideration.

Programme – The UG course for which the candidate wants to seek admission.

Number of Seats – The DU cut off is also influenced by the total number of seats offered by the respective DU college in a particular programme.

Number of Applicants – The total number of applications received for individual programmes of DU admission.

