Mumbai University Admission 2021: First merit list for UG courses released, here's how to check at mu.ac.in

Mumbai: Mumbai University on Tuesday (August 17) released the first MU Merit List 2021 for undergraduate courses. Students can check out the merit list on the official website: mu.ac.in. The MU will be releasing three merit lists in total.

Candidates who meet the cut-off as defined in the first merit list would be required to complete the admission formalities and pay the fees to secure the seat in the college of their choice. Candidates under the first merit list have to complete the admission process by August 24.

Important Dates for Mumbai University admissions 2021:

First Merit List: August 17, 2021 (Today) at 11 am

Second Merit List: August 25, 2021

Third Merit List: August 30, 2021

How to check Mumbai University merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to admissions.

Step 3: Click on it to view the First Merit List for UG Admissions and the cut-offs for this year.

Alternatively, students can a also go to the official websites of respective colleges to check the merit list and cut-offs.

This is to be noted that the collection of final documents will be done by respective colleges as per their schedule. The last date to apply for Mumbai University Admissions 2021 was August 14.

the MU Colleges release their merit lists separately for various courses. While these merit lists for First Year UG Admissions are based on class 12 marks of students, some colleges also hold interview rounds or an admission test to admit students.

