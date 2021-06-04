Delhi University likely to commence registration for UG admission by THIS date

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) Chairman of admissions, Rajeev Gupta, on Thursday (June 3, 2021) said that the university will commence its registration process for its undergraduate admissions by July 15.

According to a report in Indian Express, the DU admission authorities have worked out this date with an assumption that other boards would have declared their results by then.

The candidates must note that the University is yet to make official announcement and this is just a tentative schedule. “We are tentatively thinking of starting the registration process by July 15. We are hoping by that time, most other school boards, apart from CBSE, would have decided how to evaluate students and declared their results,” the Indian Express report said quoting Rajeev Gupta.

“We are still waiting for guidelines from the Education Ministry about CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test). Once we get that clarity, we will proceed,” Gupta added.

The candidates also need to note that the DU had only discussed tentative registration dates and is yet to take a call on the rest of the admission schedule.

Rajeev Gupta also said that while the university was committed to implementing CUCET, it seemed unlikely this year.

“We are committed to CUCET as and when it happens. The problem there, too, is that national-level exams have to take place. Nobody now can answer how the situation will be in various cities and whether this exam can be held. In the larger of interest students, this is the best possible option (to go by CBSE formula),” he added.

Live TV