Delhi University reopens for offline classes from today- Check guidelines here

New Delhi: Delhi University is all set to reopen from Thursday (February 17, 2022) and resume offline teaching. The university has been closed for nearly two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is set to resume offline academic activities from Thursday.

The DU colleges were closed in March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. The reopening of the campus comes amid a decline in the number of Covid cases in the national capital. Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus.

Meanwhile, even as the colleges prepare to welcome back students for offline classes, the stakeholders continue to stay divided on the matter. Now, several students are now demanding teh university to operate in hybrid mode.

Here are the guidelines students need to follow:

- Students must carry their vaccination certificate and present it either at the entry of DU Colleges or anywhere asked by the staff.

- Outstation students are required to complete an isolation period of 3 days before joining the offline classes on campus.

- Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory at all times.

- Officials directed the colleges to ensure that their classes and campus is sanitised, ventilated and all arrangements are made for students coming back to campus.

- Students are advised to stay patient and cooperate with the Institute in regards to hostel accommodation.

- Overcrowding and gatherings in large groups must also be avoided.

- There should be adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and soaps.

Delhi University announced that it will reopen its campus only after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave its nod to educational institutions for offline classes.

