Delhi University’s prestigious St Stephen's College admissions start, apply before THIS date

New Delhi: The admissions to Delhi University’s prestigious St Stephen's College for undergraduate courses started on Thursday (August 5).

There will be no entrance test for admission this time owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The interviews will be conducted via online mode.

Interested students can register on Delhi University’s website and then fill up the college’s application form for admission.

The last date to apply for admission in DU’s St Stephen's College is August 31.

"Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, the interviews will be conducted online," the college prospectus read.

The interview will consist of three components - 'Academic', 'Co-curricular' and 'General Awareness and Sense of Values'.

The Delhi University holds merit-based admissions that are done on the basis of cut-offs, while St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent weightage is given to online interviews.

Earlier, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between the written test and interview.

The college won't be conducting sports trials for admissions under the sports category.

Candidates appearing for the interview will have to keep a printout of the interview call letter, and original copies of the certificate of the date of birth (the Secondary School Certificate) and marksheet of the qualifying examination.

The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates. Out of the earmarked seats for Christian students, 50 per cent seats are reserved for those belonging to the Church of North India while the other half shall be filled by the candidates belonging to the Diocese of Delhi, Church of North India, which manages the college.

Candidates from the Christian category will have to submit a copy of certificate of Baptism/Certificate of Confirmation.

If the candidate belongs to a Church which practices Adult Baptism, a Certificate of Dedication of the candidate at childhood is required, the prospectus said.

The Christian candidates will also have to submit a letter of recommendation from the Parish Priest, duly endorsed by the Bishop of the Church or a person of equivalent or higher authority, a letter of membership of the candidate in a church and a letter of membership of both of the parents in a church.