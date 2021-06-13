Delhi Unlock: Schools, cinema halls, gyms to remain shut, check complete guidelines here

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday (June 13) decided to announce further relaxations in view of the declining COVID-19 cases. As part of further unlocking the national capital, markets are now allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm without following the odd-even criteria from June 14.

While most of the activities have been allowed, restrictions will continue on others.

Check what will remain closed in Delhi:

1. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

2. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will continue to be prohibited.

3. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed.

4. Weddings will not be allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. They can be organized only at court or homes with a limit of 20 people.

5. Gyms, spas, entertainment parks, assembly halls will continue to remain shut.

The restaurants are now allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity. Earlier, only takeaways were permitted. Delhi Metro services and buses will operate at 50% capacity. Announcing the relaxations, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "50% capacity allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing."

On Saturday, Delhi reported 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 fatalities.

Live TV