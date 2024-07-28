Delhi UPSC Coaching Basement Flood: Rau’s IAS Coordinator, Building Owner Detained | Latest Updates

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have detained the coordinator of Rau’s IAS centre and the owner of the building in Old Rajinder Nagar following the tragic flooding in the centre’s basement, which resulted in the deaths of three students, including two women. The detentions were made after a criminal case was filed post the completion of search and rescue operations early Sunday.

Here Are Latest Updates:

- The flooding at Rau’s IAS centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, which claimed the lives of three students, was caused by the bursting of a nearby drain, rapidly inundating the basement library area. According to reports by Zee News TV, the library had only a single exit equipped with biometric identification. The failure of this system during the incident prevented the trapped students from escaping.

- The three deceased have been identified as Navin Dalwin from Kerala, Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Tanya Soni.

- In response to the incident, several students have gathered outside the centre, protesting and demanding immediate action against those responsible. Also Read: Protests Continue After 3 IAS Aspirants Killed In Delhi Coaching Basement Flood | Video

- Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed the MCD Commissioner to take immediate action against all coaching centres operating commercially in basements across Delhi that violate building bye-laws. She has ordered an urgent inquiry to identify any MCD officers responsible for the recent tragedy, emphasising that any guilty officials should face the strongest possible penalties.

- Delhi Minister Atishi has called for a magisterial enquiry, requesting a report from the Chief Secretary within 24 hours.