Four dead during clashes over CAA in Delhi; schools to remain closed in North-East area on Tuesday

At least four people, a Delhi Police head constable and three civilians, were killed on Monday during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North East area of the national capital. All the three protestors died due to gunshot, confirmed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Shahdara DCP, Amit Sharma, who was seriously injured, has developed a clot in the brain. Another ten policemen have reportedly been injured.

Incidents of violence and arson were reported in the areas of the North-East district, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, and Dayalpur. The tyre market at Kapur Petrol Pump in Gokulpuri was set on fire at around 9 pm and the rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area.

In the wake of the violent protests in several areas in the North East Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed all government and private schools to remain closed in the violence-affected areas of North East Delhi. He also said that the school internal examinations have also been cancelled.

"There will be no internal examinations of schools tomorrow (Tuesday) and all government and private schools will be closed in the violence-affected North East district of Delhi. Regarding the board examinations, I have spoken to HRD Minister Dr RP Nishank that tomorrow's board exam in this district should also be postponed," tweeted Sisodia.

However, CBSE issued a statement saying, "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow (Tuesday) there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in the Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the northeast part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow (Tuesday)."

The Delhi Police Commissioner has given strict orders to the DCPs of all the districts of Delhi to keep the situation under control and to make sure that stone-pelting and incidents of fire shouldn't take place, according to sources. All the forces of Delhi have been kept on alert and security arrangements have been tightened at all religious places.

Stone-pelting between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters started at New Delhi's Maujpur on February 24 (Monday) with people from both sides pelting stones at each other. Police personnel deployed at the spot lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the rampaging mob. Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on February 23 too. The situation turned violent on February 23 after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.



Sources told Zee Media that stone-pelting between pro and anti-CAA protesters also took place at Jaffarabad. Some miscreants also set an auto and some vehicles on fire. Some shops were also vandalised in Maujpur.

A person was caught on camera opening fire at the people in front of police in Maujpur. The police personnel present at the spot tried to stop the man but he refused to listen to them and kept on firing. The man was caught on camera talking to police and then opening fire at the people of the other group.

The violence comes on the heels of stone-pelting on February 23 near the Jafrabad, where thousands of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, are sitting on the road since Saturday night. The site of the peaceful protest at Jafrabad is less than a kilometre away from the scene of Monday's violence.