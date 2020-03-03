Delhi violence shooter Shahrukh arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday (March 2) arrested Shahrukh, the infamous gunman who was caught on camera firing eight rounds of bullets on the police and protesters in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area last month.

According to reports, the police arrested the gunman from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh today.

Shahrukh had been on the run ever since the incident that took place on February 24 when he brandished a pistol in front of Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia. On March 2, at least 10 teams of Special Cell of Delhi Police had conducted searches in multiple cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Kairana and Shamli in search of the accused.

According to the police, the family of the accused had also disappeared after the incident. Delhi Police sources told IANS on Monday that many suspicious articles were found in Shahrukh Khan`s house. Inflammable objects were found in polythenes.

"The day on which the communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi, I was called for emergency duty from my training centre. Suddenly a man in maroon colour T-shirt came charging at me and threatened to shoot me. He could have opened fire at me, but I remained calm and did not show my fear." the head constable had told reporters earlier.

"He could have fired at me but I showed my stick to him and dared him to do so. I also warned him with the stick. I stayed put in front of him and asked him to put down the gun. It worked and the man retreated firing in the air," he had stated.

"It was because of the police training that I gathered guts to confront this man," the cop who stared at death during communal violence added.

The communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi resulted in destruction of property worth crores of rupees and loss of many lives.